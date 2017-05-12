Latest Research and Reviews
The value of LGI1, Caspr2 and voltage-gated potassium channel antibodies in encephalitis
Clinical recognition of autoimmune encephalitis is vital in order for effective early treatment to be provided. Here, van Sonderen and colleagues describe the syndromes associated with antibodies against LGI1, Caspr2 and voltage-gated potassium channels and highlight the importance of determining the molecular identity of patient antibodies for diagnosis and treatment.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 290–301
Novel Wavelet Real Time Analysis of Neurovascular Coupling in Neonatal EncephalopathyScientific Reports 7, 45958
Traumatic brain injuries
Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) result from an external force and can result in a range of clinical manifestations and neuropathological changes, many of which are only beginning to be understood. Here, the authors argue that the cellular and molecular processes involved in TBIs of different severities are probably similar, just to different degrees.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16084
Fluid biomarkers for mild traumatic brain injury and related conditions
Owing to a lack of objective diagnostic tools, the diagnosis of mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) and related conditions, such as postconcussive syndrome and chronic traumatic encephalopathy must be made on clinical grounds. Here, Zetterberg and Blennow review the most recent developments in search for biomarkers for mild TBI and related conditions.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 563–574
Traumatic brain injury: New insights into the long-term effects of mild brain injuryNature Reviews Neurology 13, 194–195
Sports-related concussions — media, science and policy
Participants in collision sports show a high incidence of concussion and can have deleterious long-term consequences for brain function. Here, Rebekah Mannix and colleagues discuss the benefits and risks associated with the practice of contact sports and examine how this balance affects policies regarding the practice of collision sports.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 486–490
Neurodegenerative disease in 2015: Targeting tauopathies for therapeutic translation
Tau protein abnormalities are key pathogenic features of Alzheimer disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. In 2015, new studies of the less common tauopathies, including progressive supranuclear palsy, chronic traumatic encephalopathy and frontotemporal lobar degeneration, have identified in vivo biomarkers and mechanisms that initiate tau pathology.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 74–76
Epilepsy: Neonatal seizures still lack safe and effective treatment
Seizures after neonatal hypoxia are difficult to treat. A recent antiepileptic safety and dose-finding study examined phenobarbital plus bumetanide, but was stopped owing to apparent futility and increased risk of hearing loss. However, this decision could have been overcautious: 0.2 mg/kg bumetanide reduced seizure burden, and might not have increased hearing loss.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 311–312
Traumatic brain injury: Age at injury influences dementia risk after TBI
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is increasingly recognized as a risk factor for dementia. New data provide further support for this association and demonstrate the influence of age at injury and injury severity on dementia risk after TBI, revealing that even mild TBI increases dementia risk in those aged ≥65 years.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 128–130
Mosaic mutations in early-onset genetic diseasesGenetics in Medicine 18, 746–749