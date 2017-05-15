Embryonal neoplasms

Definition

Embryonal neoplasms are tumours formed from a mass of rapidly growing cells that begin in embryonic (fetal) tissue and express one or more embryo-exclusive genes. They account for 23 % of germ cell tumours. They can be benign or malignant. The disease type does not include neoplasms located in an embryo or foetus.

