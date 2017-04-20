Research | | open
ELISA
The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is a sensitive method to quantify or test for the presence of antigen or ligand. Enzyme-linked antibodies (or ligand binding proteins) are used to bind an analyte on a solid substrate, and convert a colourless reporter molecule to a coloured or luminescent product for detection.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 989
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Vasculitis syndromes: Do PR3-ANCA levels predict relapse?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 192
Research Highlights |
Biosensors: Naked-eye ELISA developedNature 491, 10–11
Research Highlights |
Connective tissue diseases: An assay panel for the diagnosis of SLENature Reviews Rheumatology 8, 562
News |
Mass spectrometric, antibody-free quantification of proteins in biofluids
A mass spectrometry–based method could be useful for quantifying proteins in biofluids with ELISA-like sensitivity.