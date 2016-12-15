Electrophoresis
Electrophoresis is the process by which large charged molecules travel through a medium under a uniform electric field. The most common implementation, gel electrophoresis, is a method used to separate nucleic acids by length or proteins by size, conformation and charge based on their migration through a porous matrix.
Latest Research and Reviews
Defining human dendritic cell progenitors by multiparametric flow cytometry
This protocol describes flow cytometry panels that can be used to analyze and isolate dendritic cell (DC) progenitors including granulocyte, monocyte and DC progenitor cells; monocyte and DC progenitor cells; and common DC progenitor and DC precursor cells.Nature Protocols 10, 1407–1422
Studying tumor growth in Drosophila using the tissue allograft method
The Gonzalez laboratory provides its allograft protocol for studying tumorigenesis in Drosophila. Transplanting tissue from donor larvae to adult hosts allows its tumorigenic potential to be determined.Nature Protocols 10, 1525–1534
Direct metabolomics for plant cells by live single-cell mass spectrometry
Single-cell analysis has shown that a lot of information can be lost by analyzing homogenates of tissues. This protocol describes how to remove the contents of a single plant cell and directly analyze the metabolites by mass spectrometry.Nature Protocols 10, 1445–1456
Analysis of resistance and tolerance to virus infection in Drosophila
Drosophila is a useful model for identifying and characterizing the genetic components involved in host resistance and tolerance to virus infection. The van Rij laboratory explains how to conduct such experiments, controlling for common confounding factors.Nature Protocols 10, 1084–1097
Superresolution live imaging of plant cells using structured illumination microscopy
This protocol describes a detailed method for superresolution imaging of plant tissues by structured illumination microscopy (SIM). Details include microscope calibration, tissue preparation, image acquisition and evaluation of SIM images.Nature Protocols 10, 1248–1263
News and Comment
Recovery of intact DNA nanostructures after agarose gel–based separationNature Methods 8, 192–194
Guidelines for reporting the use of capillary electrophoresis in proteomicsNature Biotechnology 28, 654–655
Guidelines for reporting the use of gel image informatics in proteomicsNature Biotechnology 28, 655–656