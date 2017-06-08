Electronic materials
Electronic materials are materials studied and used mainly for their electrical properties. The electric response of materials largely stems from the dynamics of electrons, and their interplay with atoms and molecules. A material can be classified as a conductor, semiconductor or insulator according to its response to an external electric field.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Coherent singlet fission activated by symmetry breaking
Singlet fission — converting a singlet exciton to two triplet excitons — may be useful for improving photovoltaic efficiency. Ultrafast spectroscopic measurements and quantum chemical calculations have now uncovered aspects of the process critical to it occurring efficiently, including the role of intermolecular vibrations and symmetry breaking, and the location of a conical intersection on the excited-state potential energy surface.
Research | | open
Structure and interstitial iodide migration in hybrid perovskite methylammonium lead iodide
The mechanism underpinning the photovoltaic effect in hybrid perovskite solar cells has remained unclear. Here, Green and co-workers suggest that iodide ions in methylammonium lead iodide perovskite migrate via interstitial sites and undergo a redox reaction to form molecular iodine and free electrons.Nature Communications 8, 15152
Research |
Perovskite ink with wide processing window for scalable high-efficiency solar cells
Perovskite-based solar cells are often fabricated by methods that are not industrially scalable. Here, Yang et al. develop an ink formulation which gives similar devices by spin coating, the lab-scale standard, and blade coating, which is a more scalable, industry-relevant deposition method.Nature Energy 2, 17038
News and Comment
News and Views |
Density functional theory: Fixing Jacob's ladder
Density functional theory calculations can be carried out with different levels of accuracy, forming a hierarchy that is often represented by the rungs of a ladder. Now a new method has been developed that significantly improves the accuracy of the 'third rung' when calculating the properties of diversely bonded systems.Nature Chemistry 8, 820–821
Research Highlights |
Molecular sensors: Spoiler alertNature Chemistry 7, 466
News and Views |
Bioelectronics: A positive future for squid proteins
Protein-based protonic conductivity plays an important role in nature, but has been explored little outside of a biological setting. Now, proton conductors have been developed based on the squid protein reflectin, and integrated with devices for potential bioelectronic applications.Nature Chemistry 6, 563–564
News and Views |
Carbon nanotubes: A bright future for defects
Covalently bonding groups to the walls of carbon nanotubes has been previously observed to quench their photoluminescence. Now, it has been shown that, if you get the chemistry just right, their photoluminescence can in fact be significantly brightened by introducing defects through functionalization.Nature Chemistry 5, 812–813
Research Highlights |
Biomaterials: High-voltage plant proteinsNature 485, 282–283
News |
Boron finally gets a triple bond
Compound could be useful in organic electronic materials.