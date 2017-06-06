News and Views |
Electron microscopy
Electron microscopy uses a beam of electrons to illuminate a sample and achieve much higher spatial resolution than light microscopy. Transmission electron microscopy generates an image of the internal structure of a thin sample. Scanning electron microscopy generates a topological image of a sample.
Featured
- Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
News and Views |
Parasite physiology: No longer lost in translation
News and Views |
Structural biology: Mycobacterial ESX secrets revealed
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
The CaMKII holoenzyme structure in activation-competent conformations
Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CaMKII) forms a 12 subunit holoenzyme central to synaptic plasticity. Here the authors report a 3D structure of the CaMKII holoenzyme in an activation-competent state obtained by single particle EM, and suggest a role for the intrinsically disordered linker domain in facilitating cooperative activation.Nature Communications 8, 15742
Research | | open
Architecture of the RNA polymerase II-Paf1C-TFIIS transcription elongation complex
The Paf1 complex (Paf1C) is an elongation factor assembly that forms the interface between transcribing Pol II and chromatin factors. Here the authors describe the architecture of Paf1C and its interface with Pol II, and show that Paf1C is globally required for normal mRNA transcription in yeast.Nature Communications 8, 15741
Research |
Structure of the human multidrug transporter ABCG2
The structure of human ABCG2 bound to an inhibitory antibody using cryo-electron microscopy, representing the first high-resolution structural data of a human multidrug transporter.
News and Comment
News and Views |
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
News and Views |
Parasite physiology: No longer lost in translation
The antimalarial mefloquine has been used in the clinic for decades, yet its mode of action has remained elusive. Now, a study reports that the enantiomer (+)-mefloquine binds to the cytosolic ribosome of the major malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.
News and Views |
Structural biology: Mycobacterial ESX secrets revealed
Structural analysis of the mycobacterial ESX-5 secretion complex presents an important step towards understanding how the ESX type VII (T7) secretion systems can translocate a multitude of substrates — including virulence factors involved in pathogenesis — across the bacterial cell envelope.
News and Views |
Separase–securin complex: a cunning way to control chromosome segregation
Separases are crucial cell cycle proteases that control the metaphase-to-anaphase transition by cleaving chromosomal cohesin rings. Two new high-resolution structures of separase bound by its inhibitory chaperone securin illustrate intriguing regulatory mechanisms.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 337–339
Correspondence |
MotionCor2: anisotropic correction of beam-induced motion for improved cryo-electron microscopy
MotionCor2 software corrects for beam-induced sample motion, improving the resolution of cryo-EM reconstructions.Nature Methods 14, 331–332
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: Protein holography
Low-energy holography enables imaging single proteins and protein complexes.Nature Methods 14, 227