Electroencephalography – EEG
Electroencephalography (EEG) is a method for monitoring electrical activity in the brain. It uses electrodes placed on or below the scalp to record activity with coarse spatial but high temporal resolution. EEG can be used in cognitive research or to diagnose conditions such as epilepsy and sleep disorders.
