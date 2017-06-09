Electrocatalysis
Electrocatalysis is a type of catalysis that results in the modification of the rate of an electrochemical reaction occurring on an electrode surface. The relative electrocatalytic properties of a group of materials at a given temperature and concentration are not necessarily constant, and may vary according to the different dependence of rates on electrical potential.
Solar conversion of CO2 to CO using Earth-abundant electrocatalysts prepared by atomic layer modification of CuO
Electrochemical reduction of CO2 to CO is a route to synthesize fuels, but cheaper and more selective catalysts are required. Using a cell equipped with a bipolar membrane and the same Earth-abundant electrocatalyst at each electrode, Schreier et al. selectively produce CO, powered by a triple-junction photovoltaic.Nature Energy 2, 17087
Ultrathin metal-organic framework array for efficient electrocatalytic water splitting
Metal-organic frameworks are generally considered to be inert catalysts for many electrochemical reactions, however this is not always the case. Here the authors fabricate an ultrathin nanosheet array of metal-organic frameworks exhibiting enhanced performance toward electrocatalytic water splitting.Nature Communications 8, 15341
Water oxidation catalyst: Hierarchy and wettability
Oxygen reduction reaction: Counting active sitesNature Energy 1, 16198
Metal-organic frameworks: Evolved oxygen evolution catalysts
Catalysing the oxygen evolution reaction is central to electrochemical energy conversion technologies such as electrolysis, but the high cost of state-of-the-art precious metal oxide electrocatalysts hinders commercialization. Now, thin sheets of a metal–organic framework are shown to provide a high-performing, cheaper alternative.Nature Energy 1, 16186
Electrocatalysis: Understanding platinum migration
Nanostructured metallic crystals are already used to catalyse energy conversions, such as those that occur in fuel cells. However, to design improved materials, a deeper understanding of nanocrystal growth is required. Now, details of the mechanisms underpinning the synthesis of highly active, bimetallic Pt–Ni electrocatalysts are elucidated.Nature Energy 1, 16174
Hydrogen evolution: Guiding principles
Lower-cost alternatives to platinum electrocatalysts are being explored for the sustainable production of hydrogen, but often trial-and-error approaches are used for their development. Now, principles are elucidated that suggest pathways to rationally design efficient metal-free electrocatalysts based on doped graphene.Nature Energy 1, 16155