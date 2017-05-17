News and Views |
- Nature 545, 297–298
Ending fishery overexploitation by expanding from local successes to globalized solutions
About 30% of global fish stocks are overfished, and reducing this is a target of the Sustainable Development Goals. An analysis of fisheries data shows that progress in developed countries is not mirrored in developing countries.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0179
Priority for the worse-off and the social cost of carbon
The social cost of carbon (SCC) is usually calculated by an approach that gives less importance to future generations and does not consider well-being distribution. This study presents an alternative that takes these aspects into account.Nature Climate Change 7, 443–449
Disambiguation of patent inventors and assignees using high-resolution geolocation dataScientific Data 4, 170064
Payoff information hampers the evolution of cooperation
Knowledge of payoffs has been assumed to be weakly beneficial for the emergence of cooperation between humans. Here the authors provide evidence to the contrary, showing that during interactions in a competitive environment access to information about payoffs leads to less cooperative behaviour.Nature Communications 8, 15147
Pathways towards instability in financial networks
The spread of instabilities in financial systems, similarly to ecosystems, is influenced by topological features of the underlying network structures. Here the authors show, independently of specific financial models, that market integration and diversification can drive the system towards instability.Nature Communications 8, 14416
A third option for climate policy within potential limits to growth
Forty-five years after it was first proposed, climate change has revived debates around the concept of limits to growth. This Review reflects on economic perspectives on limits to growth, and proposes a third option to reduce resistance to climate policies.Nature Climate Change 7, 107–112
The G20 must govern the shift to low-carbon energy
Andreas Goldthau calls for the world's 20 largest economies to take the helm in managing the transition from fossil fuels while keeping the global economy stable.
Mining: Heritage status could safeguard fossil bedsNature 546, 210
Social networks: Inferring financial statusNature Human Behaviour 1, 0127
The environment needs cryptogovernance
The blockchain technology that underpins cryptographic currencies can support sustainability by building trust and avoiding corruption, explains Guillaume Chapron.
Economics: Declining economic mobilityNature Human Behaviour 1, 0121
Behavioural economics: Occasional errors can benefit coordination
The chances of solving a problem that involves coordination between people are increased by introducing robotic players that sometimes make mistakes. This finding has implications for real-world coordination problems. See Letter p.370Nature 545, 297–298