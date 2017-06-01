News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Geoscience 10, 399
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Cumulate causes for the low contents of sulfide-loving elements in the continental crust
Earth’s continents are depleted in some economically important elements. Geochemical analysis reveals that some sulfide-loving elements are preferentially delaminated and recycled back into the mantle during subduction.
Research | | open
Origin of heavy rare earth mineralization in South China
Heavy rare earth elements (HREE) are an important global resource for many industries. Here, Xu et al. have discovered new REE minerals, which represent oxidized REE-rich fluids that metasomatized granites resulting in an enrichment of HREE, therefore contributing to our knowledge of global REE resources.Nature Communications 8, 14598
Research | | open
Secondary migration and leakage of methane from a major tight-gas system
As shale and tight gas basins are increasingly used to extract natural gas, understanding how gas migrates is important. Wood and Sanei find that secondary migration in a tight-gas basin leads to up-dip transmission of enriched methane into surficial strata which may leak into groundwater and the atmosphere.Nature Communications 7, 13614
Research |
Porphyry copper enrichment linked to excess aluminium in plagioclase
Porphyry ore deposits are increasingly hard to discover. Geochemical analysis of minerals formed in porphyry systems worldwide shows that the most fertile deposits are associated with excess Al and water-rich magma injections.Nature Geoscience 9, 237–241
Research |
Gold enrichment in active geothermal systems by accumulating colloidal suspensions
How gold ore deposits form in the absence of a magmatic source for gold is unclear. Analysis of hydrothermal fluids from the Reykjanes geothermal field reveals that gold can become trapped as a colloidal suspension and accumulate over time.Nature Geoscience 9, 299–302
News and Comment
News and Views |
Economic geology: Ocean and oreNature Geoscience 10, 399
Editorial |
The metals disconnect
Economic development in a sustainable fashion is metals-intensive. If we cannot afford to ban mining, regulation must be more effective.Nature Geoscience 9, 729