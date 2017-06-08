Dynamical systems

Definition

A dynamical system is a particle or ensemble of particles whose state varies over time and thus obeys differential equations involving time derivatives. Analytical resolution of such equations or their integration over time through computer simulation facilitates the prediction of the future behaviour of the system.

  • News and Views |

    Attempts to build lifelike synthetic protocells must consider extracellular influences in order to accurately reflect the behaviours and characteristics of real ecosystems. Now, this concept has been demonstrated by the synthesis of a community of protocells in which one cell type preys upon another.

    • Sheref S. Mansy
    Nature Chemistry 9, 107–108
