Dynamical systems
A dynamical system is a particle or ensemble of particles whose state varies over time and thus obeys differential equations involving time derivatives. Analytical resolution of such equations or their integration over time through computer simulation facilitates the prediction of the future behaviour of the system.
Latest Research and Reviews
Attention-related changes in correlated neuronal activity arise from normalization mechanisms
Attention changes correlations between neuronal responses. In this study, Verhoef and Maunsell use multielectrode recordings in monkeys to reveal a link between normalization mechanisms, correlated neuronal activity and attention. The findings show that normalization mechanisms shape response correlations and that these correlations change when attention biases normalization mechanisms.
Reproducing Infra-Slow Oscillations with Dopaminergic ModulationScientific Reports 7, 2412
Exact firing time statistics of neurons driven by discrete inhibitory noiseScientific Reports 7, 1577
News and Comment
Protocells: Non-living predators
Attempts to build lifelike synthetic protocells must consider extracellular influences in order to accurately reflect the behaviours and characteristics of real ecosystems. Now, this concept has been demonstrated by the synthesis of a community of protocells in which one cell type preys upon another.Nature Chemistry 9, 107–108