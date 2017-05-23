Drug therapy
Drug therapy (or pharmacotherapy) involves the administration of drugs to treat or prevent disease. In some cases – often in the treatment of disease such as cancer, HIV infection and diabetes – multiple drugs with different active ingredients may be administered, which is known as combination therapy.
Conditional internalization of PEGylated nanomedicines by PEG engagers for triple negative breast cancer therapy
The majority of treatment options for cancers are ineffective due to limited therapeutic targeting. Here, the authors develop bispecific antibodies that effectively target nanomaterials to triple-negative breast cancer cell receptors and deliver therapeutics leading to inhibition of tumour growth.Nature Communications 8, 15507
Magnetic forces enable controlled drug delivery by disrupting endothelial cell-cell junctions
The transportation of large molecules through the vascular endothelium presents a major challenge for in vivo drug delivery. Here, the authors demonstrate the potential of using external magnetic fields and magnetic nanoparticles to enhance the local extravasation of circulating large molecules.Nature Communications 8, 15594
One-week glucose control via zero-order release kinetics from an injectable depot of glucagon-like peptide-1 fused to a thermosensitive biopolymer
An optimized formulation of glucagon-like peptide-1 recombinantly fused to an elastin-like polypeptide leads to zero-order release kinetics from a subcutaneous depot and to 10 days of glycaemic control in three mouse models of diabetes.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0078
