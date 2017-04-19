Drug safety
Drug safety relates to the potential for adverse effects related to the administration of drugs. Efforts to establish the safely profile of drugs begin early in their development, with in vitro and in vivo toxicity testing, and continue through clinical trials leading up to drug approval and following approval in specific post-marketing studies or general pharmacovigilance efforts.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Venom from Cuban Blue Scorpion has tumor activating effect in hepatocellular carcinomaScientific Reports 7, 44685
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Liver cancer: Nivolumab: checkmate for hepatocellular carcinoma?
News and Views |
Immunotherapy: Does adjuvant ipilimumab have little adverse effect on quality of life?
Adjuvant ipilimumab is associated with an 11% improvement in 5-year overall survival in patients with high-risk melanoma, but at the cost of considerable toxicity, with half of patients discontinuing treatment owing to adverse events. An analysis of quality-of-life (QoL) outcomes, however, showed little impact of adverse effects of this treatment on QoL, which is puzzling.
Comments and Opinion |
Osteoarthritis in 2016: Anti-NGF treatments for pain — two steps forward, one step back?
Inhibitors of β-nerve growth factor (NGF) have impressive effects in reducing musculoskeletal pain, but have also been associated with adverse events of unclear aetiology. Several studies in the past year have sought to clarify the relative benefits and risks of anti-NGF treatment.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 76–78
News |
3D cell technologies head to the R&D assembly line
Organs-on-chips and organoids are set to start addressing key drug discovery bottlenecks.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 6–7
Comments and Opinion |
Precision medicine and the changing role of regulatory agencies
The growth of precision medicine presents challenges for the regulators of medicines, related to aspects that include the basis of evidence generation, patient involvement in the regulatory process, cost of new medicines and the need for new regulatory models. It also raises questions about the tolerance of risk, especially with early interventions for life-threatening diseases.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 805–806