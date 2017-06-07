Latest Research and Reviews
A footprint of desiccation tolerance in the genome of Xerophyta viscosa
The mechanism underlying vegetative desiccation tolerance (DT) of plants remains elusive. A study now sequences the genome and transcriptome for the resurrection plant, Xerophyta viscosa, and supports that vegetative DT arose by redirection of the seed DT pathway.Nature Plants 3, 17038
RD26 mediates crosstalk between drought and brassinosteroid signalling pathways
Brassinosteroid (BR) signalling regulates plant development via the BES1/BZR1 family of transcription factors. Here the authors show that BES1 activity can be modified by the drought-responsive RD26 transcription factor providing a molecular basis for the interaction between drought and BR signalling.Nature Communications 8, 14573
Desiccation tolerance: Seedy origins of resurrection
Resurrection plants can survive extreme drying during periods of prolonged drought stress, maintaining a quiescent state for months to years until the return of water. Analysis of the genome and transcriptome of the resurrection plant Xerophyta viscosa links the evolution of desiccation tolerance to rewired pre-existing seed pathways.Nature Plants 3, 17046
Chloroplast proteins: Fight droughtNature Plants 3, 16214
Systems biology: A new CAM era
The specialized photosynthesis adopted by drought-resilient crassulacean acid metabolism plants has inverted the diel stomatal opening behaviour of their ancestral C3 plants. This was achieved via large-scale reprogramming of expression of the signal transduction machinery and a coordinate shift in the cellular redox poise.Nature Plants 2, 16190
Hormone signalling: ABA has a breakdown
Abscisic acid (ABA) dynamically balances plant water use and availability. It is synthesized during water deficit and quickly catabolized into breakdown products previously thought to be largely inactive. New work demonstrates that phaseic acid, a major ABA catabolite, is a weak ABA receptor agonist with its own auxiliary role in water relations.Nature Plants 2, 16137
Deep influence of soil microbes
Soil microorganisms have long been known to aid plants through nitrogen fixation and water and nutrient exchange. Now researchers are unearthing new ways in which this subterranean biome affects plant performance.Nature Plants 1, 15194
Circadian clocks: Who knows where the time goes
Plants contain several tissue-specific decentralized but communicating ‘clocks’. These control developmental outputs in response to environmental change: the vasculature clock for photoperiodic control of flowering, and the epidermis clock for temperature-dependent elongation.Nature Plants 1, 15172