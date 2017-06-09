DNA methylation
DNA methylation is the covalent addition of methyl groups to DNA bases, typically the cytosine of CpG dinucleotides. It is catalyzed by methyltransferase enzymes using a S-adenosyl methionine donor and can lead to mitotic propagation of the modified sequence with consequences for the binding of regulatory proteins such as transcription factors.
DNA N6-methyladenine in metazoans: functional epigenetic mark or bystander?
The DNA-adenine modification 6mA has recently been identified in metazoans. This Perspective summarizes the latest discoveries and suggests potential functional roles for 6mA in metazoan genomes.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 503–506
PCDH18 is frequently inactivated by promoter methylation in colorectal cancerScientific Reports 7, 2820
Epigenetics: DNA methylation prevents intragenic transcription
DNA methylation by DNMT3B within the bodies of genes prevents aberrant transcription initiation.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 212–213
Epigenetics: Rich pore methods for DNA methylation detectionNature Reviews Genetics 18, 209
Epigenetics: Maternal TRIM28 for male embryos
In mice, the absence of maternal Trim28 expression in early male embryos causes loss of DNA methylation and derepression of a non-imprinted gene, which results in lethality.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 138–139
Stem cells: HSC function determined by epigenetic memory
The functional behaviour of haematopoietic stem cells is determined in a cell-autonomous manner by clone-specific epigenetic modifications.
Liver cancer: IGF2 — an epigenetic oncodriver in HCC
Epigenetics: Imprinting evolution in Arabidopsis
A new sequencing study in Arabidopsis lyrata permits comparison of imprinted genes with the closely related A. thaliana and furthers our understanding of both the proximate and ultimate causes of genomic imprinting.Nature Plants 2, 16152