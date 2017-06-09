DNA methylation

Definition

DNA methylation is the covalent addition of methyl groups to DNA bases, typically the cytosine of CpG dinucleotides. It is catalyzed by methyltransferase enzymes using a S-adenosyl methionine donor and can lead to mitotic propagation of the modified sequence with consequences for the binding of regulatory proteins such as transcription factors.

