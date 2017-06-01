Latest Research and Reviews
An orthogonal single-molecule experiment reveals multiple-attempt dynamics of type IA topoisomerases
A novel combination of magnetic tweezers and single-molecule TIRF microscopy reveals that topoisomerase IA makes multiple attempts to engage DNA before successfully catalyzing strand passage and DNA relaxation.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 484–490
Structural and mechanistic insights into an archaeal DNA-guided Argonaute protein
Crystal structures of the Argonaute protein from the archaeon Methanocaldococcus jannaschii (MjAgo) in its apo state and bound to a guide DNA elucidate the molecular mechanisms that drive DNA-guided DNA silencing in Archaea.Nature Microbiology 2, 17035
Guide-independent DNA cleavage by archaeal Argonaute from Methanocaldococcus jannaschii
In addition to canonical guide-dependent endonuclease activity, the Argonaute protein from the archaeon Methanocaldococcus jannaschii (MjAgo) is capable of guide-independent DNA cleavage, enabling MjAgo to process plasmids and genomic DNA.Nature Microbiology 2, 17034
RNA m6A methylation regulates the ultraviolet-induced DNA damage response
Methylation at the 6 position of adenosine (m6A) in RNA is rapidly and transiently induced at DNA damage sites in response to ultraviolet irradiation.Nature 543, 573–576
News and Comment
The world of DNA in glycol solution
Tomas Lindahl presents a case for keeping DNA in the organic solvent glycol, in which it keeps its activity and is better protected from contamination and, potentially, radiation.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 335–336
Genetic screens: Combination screens for combination therapiesNature Reviews Genetics 17, 313
Nucleotide metabolism: Salvaging chemotherapyNature Chemical Biology 11, 754
DNA metabolism: Bases of DNA repair and regulation
Recent studies have identified the existence of modified cytosine bases in DNA that result from ten eleven translocation (Tet)-mediated oxidation of 5-methylcytosine. The demonstration that Tet oxidizes thymine to 5-hydroxymethyluracil has implications for our current view of DNA metabolism.Nature Chemical Biology 10, 487–488
Cancer therapeutics: Cleaning the nucleotide poolNature Chemical Biology 10, 409
DNA interference: Old Ago, new trickNature Chemical Biology 10, 241