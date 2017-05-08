DNA damage checkpoints
A DNA damage checkpoint is a pause in the cell cycle that is induced in response to DNA damage to ensure that the damage is repaired before cell division resumes. Proteins that accumulate at the damage site typically activate the checkpoint and halt cell growth at the G1/S or G2/M boundaries.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Replication intermediates that escape Dna2 activity are processed by Holliday junction resolvase Yen1
DNA replication stress drives genome instability and cancer. Here, Ölmezer and colleagues show that the helicase activity of multifunctional enzyme Dna2 suppresses dead-end replication structures that impair chromosome segregation if not removed by Holliday junction resolvase Yen1 in yeast.Nature Communications 7, 13157
Research | | open
Valproate inhibits MAP kinase signalling and cell cycle progression in S. cerevisiaeScientific Reports 6, 36013
Reviews |
Transcription–replication conflicts: how they occur and how they are resolved
Encounters and conflicts between the transcription and replication machineries are common and represent a major intrinsic source of genome instability. Recent data shed new light on the biological relevance of transcription–replication conflicts and the factors and mechanisms involved in either preventing or resolving them.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 553–563
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
DNA repair: Histones have got to go
DNA damage-induced histone degradation results in decreased nucleosome occupancy, which promotes homologous recombination by enhancing the dynamicity of chromatin.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 138–139
Research Highlights |
DNA Replication: Looping smoothens repetitive DNA replication
DNA supercoiling and the formation of loops suppresses the ATR checkpoint and is required for proper replication of centromeric DNA.
Research Highlights |
In the news: The Lasker Prize 2015: DNA damage response
The 2015 Lasker Award for Basic Medical Research goes to E. Witkin and S. Elledge for their studies on DNA damage response pathways.
Research Highlights |
Autophagy: Chaperone-mediated autophagy degrades CHK1
Research Highlights |
DNA replication: Double duty for ATR
News and Views |
An alternative DNA damage pathway to apoptosis in hematological cancers
Although hematological cancers are genomically unstable, the mechanisms by which they evade DNA damage–induced cell death are largely unknown. A current study has revealed that the Hippo signaling pathway transcriptional regulator YAP1 activates an ABL1/p73-mediated proapoptotic effect in response to DNA damage, suggesting that YAP1 has a tumor suppressor function and that the Hippo pathway is a potential therapeutic target in human cancers.Nature Medicine 20, 587–588