Research |
Engineered Cpf1 variants with altered PAM specificities
The targeting range of the CRISPR endonuclease Cpf1 is increased three-fold by molecular engineering.
DNA damage and repair refers to the creation and correction of DNA lesions that threaten genome integrity. Because DNA replication errors or environmental agents that damage DNA can introduce mutations if not corrected, multiple cellular DNA repair mechanisms exist to remove damaged regions of chromosomes to prevent these potentially deleterious effects.
Research |
The targeting range of the CRISPR endonuclease Cpf1 is increased three-fold by molecular engineering.
Research | | open
Research |
The structure of Cpf1, a CRISPR–Cas/RNA-guided nuclease, is presented with a three-stranded RNA–DNA loop after cleavage, providing insight into its working mechanism.
Research | | open
RAP80 helps to recruit BRCA1 to double-strand breaks, facilitating DNA damage responses. Here the authors report that phosphorylated USP13 deubiquitinates RAP80 after DNA damage, prompting recruitment to the break site.
Research | | open
DNA double strand breaks (DSBs) are among the most deleterious types of damage and there is strong evidence indicating a relationship between breaks and transcription. Here the authors provide a high-resolution, genome-wide map of induced DSBs and observe ATM-dependent transcriptional repression.
Reviews |
Recent evidence indicates that controlled generation of DNA breaks, accompanied by activation of DNA damage repair pathways, can regulate transcription through promoter and enhancer activation and the relief of DNA torsional stress.
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
Cryptic, widespread DNA damage is commonly interpreted as sequence variation.
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
DNA damage-induced histone degradation results in decreased nucleosome occupancy, which promotes homologous recombination by enhancing the dynamicity of chromatin.
Research Highlights |
News and Views |
Although oxidative stress has long been considered to be a major factor contributing to telomere shortening, recent work has established that oxidative stress and DNA damage are linked to telomere lengthening. Now, Opresko and colleagues resolve this apparent discrepancy by showing that differential modulation of telomerase activity depends on the origin of a common oxidative guanine lesion.