News and Views
Diversity-oriented synthesis
Diversity-oriented synthesis aims to produce chemical libraries that are representative of a large portion of chemical space by applying a variety of reaction conditions to starting materials with multiple different functional groups. Multiple rounds of such reactions result in rapid access to structurally diverse products suitable for screening.
Featured
- Nature Chemistry 9, 504–506
Latest Research and Reviews
Unified biomimetic assembly of voacalgine A and bipleiophylline via divergent oxidative couplings
The biomimetic syntheses of bipleiophylline, one of the most complex monoterpene indole alkaloids, and voacalgine A, its biosynthetic precursor, have been achieved from pleiocarpamine starting material. The development of a divergent oxidative coupling for the formation of the benzofuro[2,3-b]indolenine and isochromano[3,4-b]indolenine moieties was key to this accomplishment.
Synthesis and characterization of hexaarylbenzenes with five or six different substituents enabled by programmed synthesis
A lack of general methods for making multisubstituted benzene derivatives means that only a small fraction of the huge number of possible structures based on this ubiquitous building block have been explored. Now, a programmed synthesis of hexaarylbenzenes using C–H activation, cross-coupling and [4 + 2] cycloaddition reactions has been developed that can also be applied to tetraarylnaphthalenes and pentaarylpyridines.Nature Chemistry 7, 227–233
Efficient discovery of bioactive scaffolds by activity-directed synthesis
A discovery approach termed activity-directed synthesis is described; it exploits arrays of reactions whose outcome is critically dependent on the conditions used, and prioritizes reactions that yield bioactive product mixtures. The discovery of both bioactive small molecules and associated synthetic routes thus occurs in parallel.Nature Chemistry 6, 872–876
Biogenetically inspired synthesis and skeletal diversification of indole alkaloids
Emulating the biogenesis of natural products, a synthetic strategy is described in which an achiral multipotent intermediate reacts through three distinct [4 + 2] cyclizations and two types of redox-mediated annulation. This results in divergent access to natural product-like scaffolds in 6–9 steps. The efficiency of this approach is highlighted in the total syntheses of three natural products.Nature Chemistry 6, 57–64
A strategy for the diversity-oriented synthesis of macrocyclic scaffolds using multidimensional coupling
Diversity oriented synthesis (DOS) aims to build structurally diverse compound libraries — potentially useful in drug discovery — from a small number of starting materials. Here, the build/couple/pair algorithm — commonly used in DOS — is extended to incorporate variations in the coupling step as well as in the starting materials. This produces a compound library with exceptionally high diversity in fewer than five steps from a common precursor.Nature Chemistry 5, 861–867
News and Comment
Natural products: Taming reactive benzynes
Natural products often serve as sources of new drugs, either directly or after synthetic modification, but site-selective functionalization of complex small molecules is challenging. Now, a method has been developed that enables selective modification of a wide range of natural products by engaging a benzyne intermediate in a variety of reaction modes.Nature Chemistry 9, 504–506
Parallels with nature
Adam Nelson and Stuart Warriner, from the University of Leeds, talk with Nature Chemistry about their work to develop viable synthetic strategies for preparing new chemical structures in parallel with the identification of desirable biological activity.Nature Chemistry 6, 845–846
Drug discovery: A question of library design
Two approaches have emerged for creating libraries of compounds for use in biological screening assays for drug discovery — fragment-based ligand design and diversity-oriented synthesis. Advocates of each approach discuss their favoured strategy.Nature 470, 42–43