Displays
Displays are devices for presenting information or recreating still or moving images. Numerous optical technologies are used in displays, including organic light-emitting diodes and inorganic light-emitting diodes, liquid crystals and fluorescent materials. Important considerations in display design are brightness, power consumption, range of viewing angles and colour reproduction.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Vector Beam Polarization State Spectrum AnalyzerScientific Reports 7, 2216
Research | | open
Actively addressed single pixel full-colour plasmonic display
Tuning of plasmonic nanostructures has yet to cover a full colour basis set with a single nanostructure. Franklin et al. demonstrate a liquid crystal-plasmonic system that covers the full red-green-blue colour basis set as a function of voltage and which can be actively addressed with thin-film-transistor technology.Nature Communications 8, 15209
Research | | open
Inkjet printing-based volumetric display projecting multiple full-colour 2D patternsScientific Reports 7, 46511
News and Comment
News and Views |
3D displays: Momentum multiplexingNature Photonics 10, 570
News and Views |
Optoelectronics: Graphene on paperNature Photonics 10, 506
News and Views |
Diffractive optics: Tuning colour in flexible siliconNature Photonics 9, 291
Research Highlights |
Optics: Flat lensesNature Materials 14, 362
News and Views |
Chemical paper: Writing with lightNature Photonics 9, 80
News and Views |
View from... Photon14: Taking the quantum leap
London hosted this year's Photon conference. Quantum optics and improved technology commercialization in the UK were two key points of discussion.Nature Photonics 8, 753–754