Neural correlates of consciousness: progress and problems
Several brain regions and physiological processes have been proposed to constitute the neural correlates of consciousness. In this Review, Koch and colleagues discuss studies that distinguish the neural correlates of consciousness from other neural processes that precede, accompany or follow it, and suggest that the neural correlates of consciousness are localized to posterior cortical regions.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 307–321
Aberrant functional brain connectome in people with antisocial personality disorderScientific Reports 6, 26209
Future directions for identifying the neural correlates of consciousness
Integrated information theory: from consciousness to its physical substrate
Uncovering the neural basis of consciousness is a major challenge to neuroscience. In this Perspective, Tononi and colleagues describe the integrated information theory of consciousness and how it might be used to answer outstanding questions about the nature of consciousness.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 450–461
Disorders of consciousness: Diagnostic accuracy of brain imaging in the vegetative state
Differential diagnosis in the vegetative and minimally conscious states is notoriously difficult. A new report compares the diagnostic accuracy of two neuroimaging methods, using bedside behavioural assessment as a reference. The results highlight the many theoretical and methodological challenges in studying this patient group.Nature Reviews Neurology 10, 370–371