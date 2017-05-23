Disease prevention
Disease prevention is a procedure through which individuals, particularly those with risk factors for a disease, are treated in order to prevent a disease from occurring. Treatment normally begins either before signs and symptoms of the disease occur, or shortly thereafter. Treatment can include patient education, lifestyle modification, and drugs.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Reducing the costs of chronic kidney disease while delivering quality health care: a call to action
The treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is associated with immense societal costs, with particularly high expenditure for renal replacement therapy. This Review addresses the economic aspects of CKD and ESRD with a focus on approaches to prevent the conditions that contribute to CKD and its progression.
News and Comment
News and Views |
Sepsis: Prophylactic antibiotic for prostate biopsy: the carbapenem gamble
Sepsis is an infrequent but serious adverse risk of transrectal ultrasonography-guided prostate biopsy. A new study evaluated whether the use of single-dose ertapenem, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, resulted in increased carbapenem resistance following biopsy. However, physicians need to carefully consider the risks of antibiotic resistance when balancing the benefit of broad-spectrum antibiosis against a 1% risk of sepsis.
News and Views |
Dementia: Multimodal dementia prevention — does trial design mask efficacy?
The first large trial of a multimodal lifestyle intervention combined with a nutritional supplement for dementia prevention was unsuccessful and adds to conflicting evidence from similar studies. Whether lifestyle interventions are biologically ineffective or whether the lack of efficacy is due to methodological limitations remains to be determined.
Research Highlights |
Thyroid disease: Potential new therapy for ophthalmopathy
Research Highlights |
Public health: Active commuting can lower your risk of CVDNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 316
News and Views |
Therapy: Liraglutide — preventing or postponing T2DM diagnosis?
Treatment with liraglutide (3.0 mg once daily for 3 years), a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist that lowers levels of glucose and reduces body weight, reduced the risk of 'on treatment' type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) versus placebo in patients with prediabetes and obesity. Whether this treatment affects the natural history of the progression from prediabetes to T2DM remains to be established.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 320–322