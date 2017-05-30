Disability
Disability is an umbrella term that encompasses congenital and acquired impairments to body function or structure, activity limitations and participation restrictions. A disability can be physical, cognitive, mental, sensory, emotional, developmental, or some combination of these.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Behavioural clusters and predictors of performance during recovery from stroke
Data obtained over twelve months from a large cohort of stroke patients shows that most recovery occurs within three months and is predicted by the severity of the initial deficit and patients’ education level.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0038
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Multiple sclerosis: Bigger brains resist disability in MSNature Reviews Neurology 12, 312–313
News and Views |
Rheumatoid arthritis: 2014 treat-to-target RA recommendations—strategy is key
The treatment recommendations for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have been updated. Among the changes included, rheumatologists are advised to share treatment decision-making with patients and to maximize patients' quality of life by aiming for clinical remission. The update is based on scientific evidence, but more research is needed to strengthen RA treatment strategies.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 509–511
Research Highlights |
Multiple sclerosis: Neuroimaging provides insights into cognitive dysfunction in MSNature Reviews Neurology 11, 126