Diode lasers
Diode lasers are electrically driven lasers generally made from semiconducting materials. In addition to the optical considerations common with all semiconductors, diode laser structures must also incorporate a means of injecting an electrical current into the active region. This often involves extra semiconductor layers and metal contacts.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Hybrid indium phosphide-on-silicon nanolaser diode
By exploiting one-dimensional photonic crystal nanocavities, an ultra-compact indium phosphide-on-silicon laser diode with low current threshold, high wall-plug efficiency and high integrability is demonstrated.Nature Photonics 11, 297–300
Research | | open
Ultrahigh-speed Si-integrated on-chip laser with tailored dynamic characteristicsScientific Reports 6, 38801
Research | | open
Ultra-stable clock laser system development towards space applicationsScientific Reports 6, 33973
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Gas leak detectionNature Photonics 11, 208
News and Views |
View from... Photonics Meets Biology Summer School: The bio-mission of diode lasers
Diode lasers represent a viable alternative to light sources used in many biomedical applications. Their ongoing development will further increase their importance, offering not only multiple wavelength ranges, but also higher power levels.Nature Photonics 9, 786–787
Research Highlights |
Laser diodes: Linewidth reductionNature Photonics 9, 7
Research Highlights |
Lasers: Bandwidth boostNature Photonics 9, 75
Research Highlights |
Diode lasers: Excimer replacementNature Photonics 7, 763
Research Highlights |
Diode lasers: Ultrastable frequencyNature Photonics 8, 267