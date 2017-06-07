Digestive signs and symptoms

Latest Research and Reviews
Current best practice for disease activity assessment in IBD
Objective assessment of disease activity in IBD is crucial for successfully guiding therapy. Here, the authors comprehensively evaluate disease activity indices for their use in clinical practice and clinical trials, as well as assessing relevant biomarkers and measures of quality of life.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 567–579
Chronic abdominal pain in long-term spinal cord injury: a follow-up studySpinal Cord 55, 290–293
Primetime for e-health in IBD?
The treatment of IBD is currently suboptimal. Continuous monitoring of patients with IBD, patient engagement and early treatment adjustments are still difficult hurdles. E-Health could be an efficient tool to improve these aspects, but the current evidence for its use in IBD is poor. An integrated cost-effective e-health system supported by a stable legal framework is eagerly needed.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 133–134
Diagnosis: Rome IV criteria for FGIDs — an improvement or more of the same?
Symptom-based diagnostic criteria have been criticized for being overly complex and performing modestly in differentiating organic from functional gastrointestinal diseases. The new Rome IV criteria now supersede Rome III. In general, these minor amendments are unlikely to lead to substantial improvement in accuracy and use in routine clinical care. Is a different approach required in future?Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 501–502
IBD: Genotypes and phenotypes of IBD
GERD: Body position affects infant GER but not symptoms
Increased gastro-oesophageal reflux (GER) is described as a very common problem in infants. Loots et al. investigated the effect of the left lateral position on reflux and symptoms, finding that body position affects GER but not symptoms. The data highlight the difficulties faced in investigating reflux disease in the paediatric population.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 397–398
Dialysis: Gastrointestinal symptoms in patients on peritoneal dialysisNature Reviews Nephrology 8, 434