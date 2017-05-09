Research | | open
Dietary carbohydrates
Dietary carbohydrates are carbohydrates present in food, including sugars, starches, celluloses and gums. Carbohydrates serve as a major energy source of animal diets. Dietary sugars come from various natural and non-natural sources, including fruits, honey and corn syrup. Starches contain polymers of polysaccharide, and come from various sources such as grains and legumes.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1619
Research |
Structural basis for nutrient acquisition by dominant members of the human gut microbiota
The authors present structures of nutrient transport complexes of the commensal bacterium Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron and the mechanism by which it imports glycans.Nature 541, 407–411
News and Comment
News and Views |
Carbohydrates: A phenol sandwich fights diabetes
The complex flavonoid montbretin A (MbA) is a powerful inhibitor of human pancreatic amylase (HPA) and a potential tool in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The X-ray structure of the MbA–HPA complex now shows that a hydrophobic collapse of two phenol fragments in the structure of MbA is key to its activity.Nature Chemical Biology 11, 635–636
Research Highlights |
Carbohydrates: Xylan feels the pinchNature Chemical Biology 10, 795
Comments and Opinion |
The obesogenic effect of high fructose exposure during early development
Fructose is increasingly being used in food supply. In this Perspectives, the authors discuss the links between fructose intake and obesity; in particular, the negative effects of fructose exposure during early development are highlighted.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 9, 494–500
Research Highlights |
Metabolism: Fat from fructoseNature 464, 653
Research Highlights |
Chemosensation: Tasteless mice prefer sugar
Carbohydrate preferences are determined by glucose oxidation levels rather than by the sweetness or the caloric value of a nutrient.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 11, 538