Dietary carbohydrates

Definition

Dietary carbohydrates are carbohydrates present in food, including sugars, starches, celluloses and gums. Carbohydrates serve as a major energy source of animal diets. Dietary sugars come from various natural and non-natural sources, including fruits, honey and corn syrup. Starches contain polymers of polysaccharide, and come from various sources such as grains and legumes.

