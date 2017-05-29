Research |
Engineered bacteria can function in the mammalian gut long-term as live diagnostics of inflammation
An engineered commensal E. coli strain can function as a living diagnostic for a marker of inflammation in the murine gut for 200 days.
A diagnostic is a test (often using a device) used to assist in the diagnosis of a disease, predict the likelihood of a disease developing or progressing, or predict the likelihood of a response to a therapeutic intervention. Examples include tests that screen for particular genetic variants or measure the levels of particular proteins in body fluids.
Determining the most effective treatment for each cancer patient is a key challenge in cancer therapy. In this article, the authors show, in a mouse model of breast cancer, that DNA barcoded nanoparticles can be used for pre-screening the efficacy of anticancer drugs.
An emerging technology for early cancer diagnosis could lead to innovative clinical trial strategies, novel drug combinations and new drug targets.
Integrating a wide range of biomedical data such as that rapidly emerging from the use of next-generation sequencing is expected to have a key role in identifying and qualifying new biomarkers to support precision medicine. Here, we highlight some of the challenges for biomedical data integration and approaches to address them.
