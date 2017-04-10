Diagnostic devices

Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Metrics for glycaemic control — from HbA1c to continuous glucose monitoring
For decades, HbA1c has been regarded as the 'gold-standard' measure of glycaemic control. In this Review, Boris P. Kovatchev takes the unconventional view that HbA1c and glucose variability are expressions of the same underlying physiological process, evident on different timescales.
Reviews |
New and developing diagnostic technologies for urinary tract infections
Timely and accurate identification and determination of the antimicrobial susceptibility of uropathogens is central to the management of UTIs and antimicrobial stewardship. In this Review, Davenport and colleagues discuss emerging technologies including biosensors, microfluidics, and other integrated platforms that could improve UTI diagnosis and treatment choice.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 296–310
Research |
Fluorescent nanodiamond tracking reveals intraneuronal transport abnormalities induced by brain-disease-related genetic risk factors
Tracking fluorescent nanodiamond inside branches of neurons is a sensitive method to measure the changes in intraneuronal transport due to genetic risk factors associated with brain diseases.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 322–328
Research |
Nanoscale lateral displacement arrays for the separation of exosomes and colloids down to 20 nm
Lateral displacement pillar arrays can now be used to separate nanoscale colloids including exosomes, offering new opportunities for on-chip sorting and quantification of biocolloids by size.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 936–940
News and Comment
News and Views |
Cancer diagnostics: Light scattering by pancreatic cysts
Pancreatic cysts can be detected via the optical-scatter patterns of these submicroscopic sack-like pockets of tissue.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0060
News and Views |
Cardiovascular devices: Potent angioscopy for weak plaques
A new endoscope provides high-resolution structural and biochemical videos of human atherosclerotic plaques.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0035
News and Views |
Nanomedicine: Catching tumour cells in the zone
A microfluidic chip with progressively stronger magnetic field gradients along its length can sort and classify circulating tumour cells based on the expression of cell surface markers.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 191–193
News and Views |
Diagnostic devices: Managing diabetes through the skin
Gold-doped graphene combined with a bilayer gold mesh and polymeric microneedles forms a wearable sweat-based patch for real-time monitoring of glucose levels and controlled drug delivery.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 493–494
Research Highlights |
Innovation: Sweat-sensing patch for glucose monitoring and drug deliveryNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 247
Comments and Opinion |
Why microbial diagnostics need more than moneyNature Biotechnology 33, 898–900