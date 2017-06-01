Diabetic nephropathy
Diabetic nephropathy is a progressive kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus – type 1 and type 2 – affecting kidney glomeruli, arterioles, tubules and the interstitium. Clinical features include macroalbuminuria and a reduction in glomerular filtration rate that may lead to end-stage renal disease, requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Type 1 diabetes mellitus
Type 1 diabetes mellitus is an autoimmune disease that is characterized by insulin deficiency due to pancreatic β-cell loss and results in hyperglycaemia. This Primer by Lernmark and colleagues describes this chronic disorder, which requires lifelong insulin administration and affects >500,000 children worldwide.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17016
Reviews |
The role of the complement system in diabetic nephropathy
An increasing body of evidence points toward a role for the complement system in the pathogenesis of diabetic nephropathy. Here, Allan Flyvbjerg describes the underlying experimental and clinical evidence and discusses how the association between complement activation and diabetic nephropathy might facilitate the identification of new biomarkers of disease progression and targets for therapeutic intervention.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 311–318
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Diabetic nephropathy: Glucose metabolic flux in DN
Research Highlights |
Diabetes: Renal responses to SGLT2 blockadeNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 320
Research Highlights |
Diabetic nephropathy: Lipid toxicity drives renal diseaseNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 194
Comments and Opinion |
Glomerular disease in 2016: New advances in the treatment of glomerular disease
Studies published in 2016 provide insights that bring us closer to achieving the goal of personalized therapy for primary glomerular diseases. Moreover, promising renal outcome data with new classes of glucose-lowering agents — SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists — offer new hope for patients with diabetic nephropathy.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 65–66
Research Highlights |
Transplantation: Efficacy of rapid steroid withdrawal after induction therapy
Research Highlights |
Diabetic nephropathy: The genetic architecture of DKD in T1DMNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 714