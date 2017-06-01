Diabetic nephropathy

Definition

Diabetic nephropathy is a progressive kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus – type 1 and type 2 – affecting kidney glomeruli, arterioles, tubules and the interstitium. Clinical features include macroalbuminuria and a reduction in glomerular filtration rate that may lead to end-stage renal disease, requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation.

