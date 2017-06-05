Diabetes complications
Diabetes complications are disorders that arise as a result of the patient having diabetes. The high blood sugar levels that often present in patients with diabetes cause damage to various tissues and organs, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and can result in disorders such as diabetic retinopathy.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Succinate and its G-protein-coupled receptor stimulates osteoclastogenesis
Bone loss is common in patients with diabetes, but the underlying molecular and cellular mechanisms are unclear. Here the authors show high succinate levels in mice with type 2 diabetes and that succinate can signal through succinate receptor 1 on osteoclasts to induce bone resorption.Nature Communications 8, 15621
Research | | open
Light-inducible antimiR-92a as a therapeutic strategy to promote skin repair in healing-impaired diabetic mice
Inhibition of microRNAs using antimiRs is a potential therapeutic option for a number of diseases, but systemic inhibition may cause adverse effects. Here the authors develop light-activated antimiRs directed against miR-92a, and show localized inhibition in the skin and improved wound healing in diabetic mice.Nature Communications 8, 15162
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Diabetes: Metformin and the risk of dialysisNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 625
News and Views |
Diabetes: Recurrent DKA — for whom the bell tolls
Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is the leading cause of death, morbidity and excessive health-care utilization and costs in patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus; DKA is common at initial diagnosis, but uncommon thereafter. A new study has determined the risk factors for multiple DKA episodes and their relationship to the risk of death.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 562–564
Correspondence |
Dexamethasone implant in diabetic macular edema in real-life situations
Correspondence |
Dexamethasone implant in diabetic macular edema