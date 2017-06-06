Devices for energy harvesting

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 2908
One-Year stable perovskite solar cells by 2D/3D interface engineering
Up-scaling represents a key challenge for photovoltaics based on metal halide perovskites. Using a composite of 2D and 3D perovskites in combination with a printable carbon black/graphite counter electrode; Grancini et al., report 11.2% efficient modules stable over 10,000 hours.Nature Communications 8, 15684
Short channel effects on electrokinetic energy conversion in solid-state nanoporesScientific Reports 7, 46661
Solar storage: Two-electrode single systemsNature Energy 2, 17079
Selecting tandem partners for silicon solar cells
Combining silicon and other materials in tandem solar cells is one approach to enhancing the overall power conversion efficiency of the cells. We argue that top cell partners for silicon tandem solar cells should be selected on the basis of their spectral efficiency — their efficiency resolved by wavelength.Nature Energy 1, 16137
Elastocaloric cooling: Stretch to actively cool
The elastocaloric effect can be exploited in solid-state cooling technologies as an alternative to conventional vapour compression. Now, an elastocaloric device based on the concept of active regeneration achieves a temperature lift of 15.3 K and efficiencies competitive with other caloric-based approaches.Nature Energy 1, 16159
Solar steam generation: Steam by thermal concentration
The solar-driven generation of water steam at 100 °C under one sun normally requires the use of optical concentrators to provide the necessary energy flux. Now, thermal concentration is used to raise the vapour temperature to 100 °C without the need for costly optical concentrators.Nature Energy 1, 16133
Thermal-energy conversion: Under pressure
The conversion of low-grade waste heat into electrical energy is an attractive opportunity to harvest a sustainable energy resource. A thermo-osmotic energy conversion process that uses Earth-abundant materials has now been shown to convert waste heat into electrical energy from sources at temperatures as low as 40 °C.Nature Energy 1, 16101