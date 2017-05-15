Research |
Metformin ameliorates core deficits in a mouse model of fragile X syndrome
Metformin treatment for 10 d rescues several behavioral deficits related to fragile X syndrome in adult Fmr1−/y mice.
Developmental disorders are a group of disorders in which the development of the central nervous system is disturbed. This can include developmental brain dysfunction, which can manifest as neuropsychiatric problems or impaired motor function, learning, language or non-verbal communication.
Research |
Metformin treatment for 10 d rescues several behavioral deficits related to fragile X syndrome in adult Fmr1−/y mice.
Research | | open
Angelman syndrome (AS) is characterized by developmental delay and intellectual disability, but the underlying pathophysiology is not well understood. Here the authors use induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neurons from AS patients and find impaired maturation of resting membrane potential and action potential firing, and defects in synaptic activity associated with the disease.
Reviews |
Various large studies have provided unprecedented insights into the genetics of autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). This Review discusses the challenges and opportunities of translating genetic and biological insights into clinical progress for ASDs, in areas including genetic testing, ASD classification, genetic counselling, comorbidities and therapeutics.
News and Views |
Animal models of human congenital infection are needed to understand when, how and why Zika virus (ZIKV) is transmitted to the fetus. The recent development of mouse models of ZIKV placental transmission, which results in high rates of pregnancy loss, alongside fetal brain and ocular malformations, have started to unravel the mysteries of placental infection and transmission.
Research Highlights |
Three studies in pregnant mice provide direct experimental evidence for a causal link between ZIKV infection and microcephaly.
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
The behavioural phenotype in a mouse model of MECP2 (methyl-CpG-binding protein 2) duplication syndrome can be rescued in adulthood by normalizing MeCP2 levels.
Research Highlights |
Research into the underlying pathology of c9FTD/ALS has been hampered by a lack of good mouse models, but a new study reports a mouse model that recapitulates both the cellular and the behavioural pathology associated with these disorders.