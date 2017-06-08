Development

Development is the process of growth of the individual from zygote to adult. It includes the coordinated processes of cell proliferation, motility and differentiation, the patterning of organs, regeneration and gametogenesis. Central concepts are the progressive commitment and restriction of cell fate by expression of a genetic program, and the subsequent patterned signalling of future fates to uncommitted cells.

