Research | | open
Development
Development is the process of growth of the individual from zygote to adult. It includes the coordinated processes of cell proliferation, motility and differentiation, the patterning of organs, regeneration and gametogenesis. Central concepts are the progressive commitment and restriction of cell fate by expression of a genetic program, and the subsequent patterned signalling of future fates to uncommitted cells.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3120
Reviews |
TET-mediated active DNA demethylation: mechanism, function and beyond
A key mode of regulating DNA methylation is through active demethylation driven by TET-mediated oxidation of 5-methylcytosine (5mC). This Review discusses our latest understanding of the mechanisms and regulation of active DNA demethylation, and the roles of active demethylation (and the oxidized 5mC intermediates) in gene regulation, genome stability, development and disease.
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Genome organization: In the beginning there was orderNature Reviews Genetics 18, 327
Research Highlights |
Development: Sonic snakes and regulation of limb formationNature Reviews Genetics 17, 715
Research Highlights |
Genomics: Cas9, the cellular genealogist
Genome editing marks cells in developing fish for lineaging studies.Nature Methods 13, 609