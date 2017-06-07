Design, synthesis and processing
Design, synthesis and processing are areas of methodological research in physics, chemistry and materials science devoted to modelling and developing novel materials with desired structure, properties, or behaviour, from the atomic to the bulk material scale.
Latest Research and Reviews
Artificial enamel induced by phase transformation of amorphous nanoparticlesScientific Reports 7, 2712
High pressure synthesis of a hexagonal close-packed phase of the high-entropy alloy CrMnFeCoNi
High-entropy alloys represent a new strategy for the design of materials with properties superior to those of conventional alloys, but are largely limited to simple phases of cubic symmetry. By applying high pressures on CrMnFeCoNi, here authors demonstrate synthesis of a hexagonal close-packed phase.Nature Communications 8, 15634
News and Comment
Correspondence: Strongly-driven Re+CO2 redox reaction at high-pressure and high-temperatureNature Communications 7, 13647
Correspondence: Reply to ‘Strongly-driven Re+CO2 redox reaction at high-pressure and high-temperature’Nature Communications 7, 13538
Zeolites: A synthetic solutionNature Materials 15, 6
Bioinspired composites: Making a tooth mimic
An additive manufacturing technique makes heterogeneous composites with tunable local microstructure and composition.Nature Materials 14, 1082–1083
Semiconductor nanowires: Sn-seeded Esaki diodeNature Materials 14, 654
Solidification: Homogenized steelNature Materials 14, 13