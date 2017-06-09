Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Serotonin modulates a depression-like state in Drosophila responsive to lithium treatment
Features of major depressive disorder including lack of motivation, sleep disruption and cognitive deficit have been modelled in rodents. Here, the authors develop a new method to elicit a depression-like state in Drosophila, and uncover separable roles for different serotonin receptors in depression-like behaviour.Nature Communications 8, 15738
News and Comment
News |
Former US mental-health chief leaves Google for start-up
Tom Insel will help to launch a company to analyse behaviour and mental illness using smartphone data.
News |
Party drug’s power to fight depression puzzles scientists
Ketamine can ease depression in hours, but researchers might have misjudged how it works.
Research Highlights |
Psychiatric disorders: Parsing depressionNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 70