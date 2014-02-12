Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer).
In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.
Deoxy sugars are sugars in which one of the hydroxyl (OH) constituents on the carbon cyclic backbone is replaced with hydrogen (H). Deoxyribose (formula C5H10O4) is a deoxy sugar that makes up the sugar–phosphate backbone of DNA.