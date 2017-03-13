Data publication and archiving

Research |
Reproducibility of computational workflows is automated using continuous analysis
The application of continuous integration, an approach common in software development, enables the automatic reproduction of computational analyses.
Data publication is the process of making information, particularly data generated from research, available to all. Data archiving is the long term storage of such data and methods. In science, publishing and archiving data is important to preserve scientific information for future research.
A team of international scientists benchmark current compression methods for high-throughput sequencing data.
Considerable resources are required to gain maximal insights into the diverse big data sets in biomedicine. In this Review, the authors discuss how crowdsourcing, in the form of collaborative competitions (known as Challenges), can engage the scientific community to provide the diverse expertise and methodological approaches that can robustly address some of the most pressing questions in genetics, genomics and biomedical sciences.
We encourage our authors to display data points in graphs, and to deposit the data in repositories.
The ability to measure the metabolome on a global scale lags behind other omics techniques.
Managing the growth in biomedical data requires coordinated strategies and a strong financial commitment by funders and institutions.