Data publication and archiving

Definition

Data publication is the process of making information, particularly data generated from research, available to all. Data archiving is the long term storage of such data and methods. In science, publishing and archiving data is important to preserve scientific information for future research.

  Comments and Opinion

    Nature Biotechnology 35, 406–409

    The ability to measure the metabolome on a global scale lags behind other omics techniques.

    • Allison Doerr
    Nature Methods 14, 32

  Comments and Opinion

  Editorial

    Managing the growth in biomedical data requires coordinated strategies and a strong financial commitment by funders and institutions.

    Nature Methods 13, 699
