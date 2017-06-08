Data processing
Data processing is a set of methods that are used to input, retrieve, verify, store, organize, analyse or interpret a set of data. Data processing enables information to be automatically extracted from data, and could be used in computational biology and bioinformatics to organise a large set of 'omics data.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
DATS, the data tag suite to enable discoverability of datasetsScientific Data 4, 170059
Protocols |
Integrating macromolecular X-ray diffraction data with the graphical user interface iMosflm
The MOSFLM software is widely used for X-ray diffraction data integration. The graphical user interface version, iMosflm, now makes this powerful software program accessible to inexperienced users.Nature Protocols 12, 1310–1325
Research | | open
UROPA: a tool for Universal RObust Peak AnnotationScientific Reports 7, 2594
Research | | open
A hybrid cloud read aligner based on MinHash and kmer voting that preserves privacy
Outsourcing computation for genomic data processing offers the ability to allocate massive computing power and storage on demand. Here, Popic and Batzoglou develop a hybrid cloud aligner for sequence read mapping that preserves privacy with competitive accuracy and speed.Nature Communications 8, 15311
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Firmiana: towards a one-stop proteomic cloud platform for data processing and analysisNature Biotechnology 35, 409–412
Comments and Opinion |
Toil enables reproducible, open source, big biomedical data analysesNature Biotechnology 35, 314–316
Comments and Opinion |
Estimating the human toll in Syria
The way in which data on conflict violence is collected can not only lead to severe underestimation of the human toll of conflict, but also to misinterpretation of trends in conflict violence, says Megan Price.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0049
Editorial |
Legible ledgers
A prevalent but trivial systematic error in supplementary tables provides a reminder that genomic and other large data files are most usable when they are readable by both humans and machines. It is best practice to deposit large files in public databases and to provide accession links for peer review rather than to delay data deposition until publication.Nature Genetics 48, 1101
Editorial |
European Open Science Cloud
A recent recommendation that a large number of professional data stewards be trained and employed in all data-rich research projects raises the exciting prospect they will conduct research on data-intensive research itself. It also focuses us on questions about the role of all scientists in data quality and accessibility as well as how best to measure the value of good data stewardship to science and society.Nature Genetics 48, 821
Comments and Opinion |
CrispRVariants charts the mutation spectrum of genome engineering experimentsNature Biotechnology 34, 701–702