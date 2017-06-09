Data mining

Definition

Data mining is the process of extracting potentially useful information from data sets. It uses a suite of methods to organise, examine and combine large data sets, including machine learning, visualisation methods and statistical analyses. Data mining is used in computational biology and bioinformatics to detect trends or patterns without knowledge of the meaning of the data.

  Editorial

    A recent recommendation that a large number of professional data stewards be trained and employed in all data-rich research projects raises the exciting prospect they will conduct research on data-intensive research itself. It also focuses us on questions about the role of all scientists in data quality and accessibility as well as how best to measure the value of good data stewardship to science and society.

    Nature Genetics 48, 821

  Editorial

    The FAIR data principles are simple guidelines for ensuring that machines can find and use data, supporting data reuse by individuals. More—and better—research can be generated by designing data and algorithms to be findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable, together with the tools and workflows that led to these data.

    Nature Genetics 48, 343
