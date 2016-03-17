Latest Research and Reviews
Cytokinin response factors regulate PIN-FORMED auxin transporters
The concerted action of the hormones cytokinin and auxin is an important regulator of plant development. Here Šimášková et al. propose a mechanistic basis by which cytokinin-responsive transcription factors regulate transport of auxin in Arabidopsis roots.Nature Communications 6, 8717
Shoot-derived cytokinins systemically regulate root nodulation
Legumes regulate the number of nitrogen-fixing nodules on their roots through long-distance root–shoot communication. Here, Sasaki et al. identify shoot-derived cytokinins, produced downstream of CLE-RS1/2-HAR1 signalling, as important soluble factors limiting nodulation.Nature Communications 5, 4983
Structural basis for cytokinin recognition by Arabidopsis thaliana histidine kinase 4
Histidine kinase 4 from Arabidopsis thaliana (AHK4) is a membrane-bound receptor for cytokinins, a class of plant hormones involved in growth, development and defense. Crystal structures of the AHK4 sensor domain in complex with various natural and synthetic cytokinins reveal important features of ligand recognition by this cytokinin receptor.Nature Chemical Biology 7, 766–768
ArabidopsisABCG14 protein controls the acropetal translocation of root-synthesized cytokinins
Cytokinins are a major group of plant hormones that control plant development and some of these hormone species are translocated from roots to shoots, but how they are transported in planta is unknown. Here, ABCG14 is shown to transport cytokinins from the roots of Arabidopsis to the shoots.Nature Communications 5, 3274
Parasitic plants: Injecting hormone into hostNature Plants 3, 17084