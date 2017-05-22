Cytokines

Definition

Cytokines are proteins, peptides or glycoproteins secreted by lymphocytes and monocytes that regulate immune responses, haematopoiesis and lymphocyte development. Cytokines include interleukins, chemokines and other signalling molecules. Each cytokine acts through its own receptor on target cells, and these receptors include members of the immunoglobulin (Ig) superfamily and tumour necrosis factor (TNF).

