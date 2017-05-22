News and Views |
Cytokines
Cytokines are proteins, peptides or glycoproteins secreted by lymphocytes and monocytes that regulate immune responses, haematopoiesis and lymphocyte development. Cytokines include interleukins, chemokines and other signalling molecules. Each cytokine acts through its own receptor on target cells, and these receptors include members of the immunoglobulin (Ig) superfamily and tumour necrosis factor (TNF).
Featured
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17090
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Association of increased Treg and Th17 with pathogenesis of moyamoya diseaseScientific Reports 7, 3072
Research | | open
IL-17-producing γδ T cells switch migratory patterns between resting and activated states
IL-17-producing γδ T (γδT17) cells position in barrier tissues but also home to inflammatory sites. How this trafficking is regulated is unclear. Here the authors show that the dynamic expression of chemokine receptors CCR2 and CCR6 differentiates γδT17 cell trafficking patterns at homeostasis and in inflammatory scenarios.Nature Communications 8, 15632
Reviews |
Chemokines in the cancer microenvironment and their relevance in cancer immunotherapy
This Review details how chemokines shape immune responses in the tumour microenvironment through their effects on immune cells, stromal cells and the tumour cells themselves. The authors discuss the potential of targeting chemokine networks for cancer therapy.
Research |
Atypical chemokine receptor 1 on nucleated erythroid cells regulates hematopoiesis
Genetic polymorphisms affect expression of the atypical chemokine receptor ACKR1 (Duffy) on nucleated erythrocyte precursors. Rot and colleagues show that loss of its expression alters hematopoiesis, yielding a distinct neutrophil population that rapidly exits the bloodstream to give an apparent ‘neutropenia’ phenotype.
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Tumour immunology: Platelets — a new target in cancer immunotherapy?
Activation of TGFβ by platelets limits the efficacy of anti-tumour T cell responses.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 348
Research Highlights |
Immune regulation: IL-10 targets macrophage metabolism
The anti-inflammatory effects of IL-10 involve mTORC1-regulated metabolic and autophagic pathways in macrophages.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 345
News and Views |
Host response: Neurons loosen the gRIP of death
RIPK3 is a well-known mediator of the necroptosis cell death pathway, which is an important antiviral defence mechanism. In an unexpected twist, RIPK3 has now been shown to also drive neuroprotective inflammation in the central nervous system during West Nile virus infection in a cell-death-independent manner.Nature Microbiology 2, 17090
Research Highlights |
Cytokines: Oncostatin M – a new target in IBD?
Oncostatin M promotes intestinal inflammation and can predict responsiveness to anti-TNF therapy in patients with inflammatory bowel diseases.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 280
Research Highlights |
Neuroimmunology: Immune signals packaged in the brain
Astrocyte-shed extracellular vesicles provide long-distance messages to promote peripheral immune responses following brain injury.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 278–279
Research Highlights |
Transplantation: Pro-tolerogenic properties of erythropoietinNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 320