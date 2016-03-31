Cysts

Definition

A cyst is a closed cluster of cells forming a sac that is surrounded by a membrane. The cells in this membrane are different in appearance and behaviour from the surrounding cells in that location. Cysts contain air, fluids, or semi-solid material and they can be formed from normal, abnormal, non-neoplastic or neoplastic tissues.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment