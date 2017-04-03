Crystal engineering
Crystal engineering is the design of molecular solids with specific physical and chemical properties through an understanding and manipulation of intermolecular interactions. Engineering strategies typically rely on hydrogen bonding and coordination bonds, but can also use other interactions, such as halogen bonds and π–π interactions.
Solvent-switchable continuous-breathing behaviour in a diamondoid metal–organic framework and its influence on CO2 versus CH4 selectivity
Breathing metal–organic frameworks (MOFs) are functional materials whose molecular-scale pores can reversibly open and close. In contrast to typical defined structural transitions, continuous breathing has now been observed for a diamondoid MOF. Removal of two different solvents leads to two desolvated MOF polymorphs with dramatically different porosities and gas uptake properties, including CO2/CH4 selectivities. Partial desolvation introduces pressure-gated CO2 adsorption.
A device that operates within a self-assembled 3D DNA crystal
Although DNA nanotechnology has found many applications in developing functional structures, there has never been an independent device contained within a 3D crystal. Now, a self-assembled three-state device that can change the colour of its crystal by diffusion of DNA-ligated dyes has been reported, representing the potential to develop programmable nanomechanical devices.
Hypersensitive dual-function luminescence switching of a silver-chalcogenolate cluster-based metal–organic framework
The properties of discrete species can sometimes be improved by fixing them into extended materials. This strategy has now been applied to silver(I) chalcogenide/chalcogenolate clusters, resulting in a metal–organic framework with enhanced stability and fluorescent sensing capabilities. Crystallographic analysis allows precise structural determination of guest binding, which is responsible for both emission turn-off and multicoloured turn-on.
Dielectric and ferroelectric sensing based on molecular recognition in Cu(1,10-phenlothroline)2SeO4·(diol) systems
Molecular recognition is an important biological process where guest and host molecules interact through non-covalent bonding. Ye et al. show that this can be sensed by the dielectric and ferroelectric signals of the final complexes in a series of metal-coordination compounds with different diol molecules.Nature Communications 8, 14551
NO3− anions can act as Lewis acid in the solid state
The nitrate anion, NO3 −, is typically thought of as an electron-donating molecular moiety. Here the authors reveal, however, that when the negative charge on NO3 − is smeared out over a large enough area, a positive potential emerges on N that can act as a Lewis acid in the solid state.Nature Communications 8, 14522
Structure prediction: Encoding evolution of porous solids
The design and prediction of network topology is challenging, even when the components' principle interactions are strong. Now, frameworks with relatively weak 'chiral recognition' between organic building blocks have been synthesized and rationalized in silico — an important development in the reticular synthesis of molecular crystals.Nature Chemistry 9, 6–8
Complex oxides: Creative tension in layered crystals
New findings suggest that the mechanical stretching of layered crystals can transform them from a polar to a nonpolar state. This could spur the design of multifunctional materials controlled by an electric field.Nature Materials 15, 928–930
Organic cage crystals: Supramolecular joinery
Attempts to create a porous molecular crystal by removing solvent molecules from a solvate usually lead the host to reorganize into a non-porous close-packed structure. The 'virtual porosity' of such an organic cage crystal has now been trapped by introducing a judiciously chosen co-crystal former that prevents rearrangement of the host lattice.Nature Chemistry 7, 97–99
Two-dimensional materials: Crystallized creations in 2D
Two reports demonstrate that with the right molecules and the right crystalline arrangement, it is not only possible to create two-dimensional crystals, but also to separate them into single-molecule-thick sheets — so-called two-dimensional polymers.Nature Chemistry 6, 757–759
Directed colloidal assembly: Printing with magnets
Planar patterns of colloidal microparticles have been manufactured with high yield over square centimetre areas by using magnetic-field microgradients in a paramagnetic fluid. This approach could evolve into technology capable of printing three-dimensional objects through programmable and reconfigurable 'magnetic pixels'.Nature Materials 13, 8–9