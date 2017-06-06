News and Views |
Cryoelectron microscopy
Cryoelectron microscopy is a method for imaging frozen-hydrated specimens at cryogenic temperatures by electron microscopy. Specimens remain in their native state without the need for dyes or fixatives, allowing the study of fine cellular structures, viruses and protein complexes at molecular resolution.
Featured
- Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
News and Views |
Parasite physiology: No longer lost in translation
News and Views |
Structural biology: Mycobacterial ESX secrets revealed
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Architecture of the RNA polymerase II-Paf1C-TFIIS transcription elongation complex
The Paf1 complex (Paf1C) is an elongation factor assembly that forms the interface between transcribing Pol II and chromatin factors. Here the authors describe the architecture of Paf1C and its interface with Pol II, and show that Paf1C is globally required for normal mRNA transcription in yeast.Nature Communications 8, 15741
Research |
Structure of the human multidrug transporter ABCG2
The structure of human ABCG2 bound to an inhibitory antibody using cryo-electron microscopy, representing the first high-resolution structural data of a human multidrug transporter.
Research |
Ensemble cryo-EM elucidates the mechanism of translation fidelity
Structural ensembles of the 70S ribosome bound to cognate or near-cognate charged tRNAs in complex with EF-Tu illustrate the crucial role of the nucleotide G530 in decoding of mRNA, and demonstrate that translational fidelity results from direct control of GTPase by the decoding centre.Nature 546, 113–117
Research |
Cryo-EM structure of the activated GLP-1 receptor in complex with a G protein
The structure of the GLP-1 receptor complexed with its ligand offers insight into the mechanism of class B G-protein-coupled receptor activation.Nature 546, 248–253
News and Comment
News and Views |
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
News and Views |
Parasite physiology: No longer lost in translation
The antimalarial mefloquine has been used in the clinic for decades, yet its mode of action has remained elusive. Now, a study reports that the enantiomer (+)-mefloquine binds to the cytosolic ribosome of the major malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.
News and Views |
Structural biology: Mycobacterial ESX secrets revealed
Structural analysis of the mycobacterial ESX-5 secretion complex presents an important step towards understanding how the ESX type VII (T7) secretion systems can translocate a multitude of substrates — including virulence factors involved in pathogenesis — across the bacterial cell envelope.
News and Views |
Separase–securin complex: a cunning way to control chromosome segregation
Separases are crucial cell cycle proteases that control the metaphase-to-anaphase transition by cleaving chromosomal cohesin rings. Two new high-resolution structures of separase bound by its inhibitory chaperone securin illustrate intriguing regulatory mechanisms.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 337–339
Correspondence |
MotionCor2: anisotropic correction of beam-induced motion for improved cryo-electron microscopy
MotionCor2 software corrects for beam-induced sample motion, improving the resolution of cryo-EM reconstructions.Nature Methods 14, 331–332
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: High-order integrationNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 133