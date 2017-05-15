News and Views |
Coronary artery disease and stable angina
Coronary artery disease is a pathological condition in which a coronary artery is narrowed or blocked, usually as a result of atherosclerosis. Stable angina, or 'angina pectoris', is the chest pain or discomfort that can result from the impaired blood flow through the blood vessels in the heart muscle, and usually occurs after exercise or stress.
Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 321–322
Reviews |
Myocardial stress and autophagy: mechanisms and potential therapies
Autophagy is a ubiquitous cellular catabolic process responsive to energy stress. Activation of autophagy is cardioprotective in some settings (ischaemia and ischaemic preconditioning), but sustained autophagy has been linked with cardiopathology in other settings (prolonged pressure overload and heart failure). In this Review, induction of autophagy associated with cardiac benefit or detriment is considered, and prospects for pharmacological intervention are discussed.
Reviews |
Hypertriglyceridaemia and risk of coronary artery disease
The role of hypertriglyceridaemia as a risk factor for coronary artery disease (CAD) is debated. In this Review, Reiner summarizes the causes of hypertriglyceridaemia, and discusses whether elevated blood triglyceride levels are an important and independent risk factor for CAD. Finally, current and emerging management options for hypertriglyceridaemia are detailed.
Reviews |
Single or dual antiplatelet therapy after PCI
The optimal duration and type of antiplatelet therapy after implantation of a drug-eluting stent (DES) remains uncertain. In this Review, Miyazaki et al. summarize the evidence on the duration of dual antiplatelet therapy and the risk of bleeding and adverse cardiac events after DES implantation, and describe the pitfalls of trial interpretation. Ongoing trials to test single antiplatelet therapy after DES implantation are also discussed.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 294–303
Reviews |
Extracellular vesicles in coronary artery disease
Extracellular vesicles regulate the transfer of biological information, acting locally and remotely. Interest in extracellular vesicles, in particular exosomes, in the cardiovascular field emerged a decade ago, opening new research and therapeutic avenues. This Review summarizes current knowledge on the role of extracellular vesicles in coronary artery disease, and their emerging potential as biomarkers and therapeutic agents.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 259–272
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Smoking reduces genetic protection against CHD
News and Views |
Antiplatelet therapy: New score for predicting bleeding risk after DAPT
The investigators of PRECISE-DAPT devised a five-item score to predict out-of-hospital bleeding risk in patients treated with dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) after coronary stenting. In patients at high risk of bleeding treated with prolonged DAPT, significantly more bleeding events were observed, with no reduction in ischaemic events.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 321–322
Research Highlights |
Genetics: ANGPTL3 deficiency protects from CADNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 316
Correspondence |
‘Problematic methodology’Spinal Cord Series and Cases 3, 16028
Research Highlights |
Interventional cardiology: Increased risk of stent thrombosis with bioresorbable scaffoldsNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 318
Research Highlights |
Interventional cardiology: Adenosine-free assessment of stenosis severityNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 253