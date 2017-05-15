Coronary artery disease and stable angina

Definition

Coronary artery disease is a pathological condition in which a coronary artery is narrowed or blocked, usually as a result of atherosclerosis. Stable angina, or 'angina pectoris', is the chest pain or discomfort that can result from the impaired blood flow through the blood vessels in the heart muscle, and usually occurs after exercise or stress.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Reviews |

    Autophagy is a ubiquitous cellular catabolic process responsive to energy stress. Activation of autophagy is cardioprotective in some settings (ischaemia and ischaemic preconditioning), but sustained autophagy has been linked with cardiopathology in other settings (prolonged pressure overload and heart failure). In this Review, induction of autophagy associated with cardiac benefit or detriment is considered, and prospects for pharmacological intervention are discussed.

    • Lea M. D. Delbridge
    • , Kimberley M. Mellor
    • , David J. Taylor
    •  & Roberta A. Gottlieb
    Nature Reviews Cardiology

  • Reviews |

    The role of hypertriglyceridaemia as a risk factor for coronary artery disease (CAD) is debated. In this Review, Reiner summarizes the causes of hypertriglyceridaemia, and discusses whether elevated blood triglyceride levels are an important and independent risk factor for CAD. Finally, current and emerging management options for hypertriglyceridaemia are detailed.

    • Željko Reiner
    Nature Reviews Cardiology

  • Reviews |

    The optimal duration and type of antiplatelet therapy after implantation of a drug-eluting stent (DES) remains uncertain. In this Review, Miyazaki et al. summarize the evidence on the duration of dual antiplatelet therapy and the risk of bleeding and adverse cardiac events after DES implantation, and describe the pitfalls of trial interpretation. Ongoing trials to test single antiplatelet therapy after DES implantation are also discussed.

    • Yosuke Miyazaki
    • , Pannipa Suwannasom
    • , Yohei Sotomi
    • , Mohammad Abdelghani
    • , Karthik Tummala
    • , Yuki Katagiri
    • , Taku Asano
    • , Erhan Tenekecioglu
    • , Yaping Zeng
    • , Rafael Cavalcante
    • , Carlos Collet
    • , Yoshinobu Onuma
    •  & Patrick W. Serruys
    Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 294–303

  • Reviews |

    Extracellular vesicles regulate the transfer of biological information, acting locally and remotely. Interest in extracellular vesicles, in particular exosomes, in the cardiovascular field emerged a decade ago, opening new research and therapeutic avenues. This Review summarizes current knowledge on the role of extracellular vesicles in coronary artery disease, and their emerging potential as biomarkers and therapeutic agents.

    • Chantal M. Boulanger
    • , Xavier Loyer
    • , Pierre-Emmanuel Rautou
    •  & Nicolas Amabile
    Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 259–272
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment