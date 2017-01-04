Latest Research and Reviews
Fabrication of Superhydrophobic and Luminescent Rare Earth/Polymer complex FilmsScientific Reports 6, 24682
A two-dimensional π–d conjugated coordination polymer with extremely high electrical conductivity and ambipolar transport behaviour
Conjugated 2D materials are able to marry the properties of transparency and conductivity for implementation in a wide range of devices. Here, Huang and et al. adopt this design principal in synthesizing a copper bis(dithiolene) coordination polymer which exhibits remarkable electronic performances.Nature Communications 6, 7408
Metal–organic frameworks: 3D frameworks from 3D printers
High-throughput screening of solvothermal crystallization conditions for MOFs and other solids may receive a boost from the application of 3D printing techniques to low-cost, disposable pressure vessels.Nature Chemistry 6, 953–954
Coordination polymers: Side chains chip inNature Chemistry 4, 147