Connective tissue diseases
Connective tissue diseases are a heterogeneous group of autoimmune disorders that affect any of the body's connective tissues. These disorders can be inherited or acquired, and can present with a wide range of systemic inflammatory and immunological features.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
T cells and autoimmune kidney disease
T cells are critical drivers of autoimmunity and related organ damage, by supporting B-cell differentiation and antibody production or by directly promoting inflammation and cytotoxicity. This Review discusses the immune features of autoimmune nephropathies, with a focus on systemic lupus erythematosus and the role of T cells.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 329–343
Reviews |
Ectopic lymphoid neogenesis in rheumatic autoimmune diseases
Ectopic lymphoid structures have been identified in the target organs of a subset of patients with rheumatic autoimmune diseases. This Review describes these structures and summarizes our current understanding of how they form, function and contribute to autoimmunity.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 141–154
News and Comment
Correspondence |
The rise of IL-2 therapy — a picture beyond Treg cells
Research Highlights |
Systemic lupus erythematosus: Atherosclerosis confined to patients with nephritisNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 322