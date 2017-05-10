Confocal microscopy

Definition

Confocal microscopy is an optical imaging technique that scans a focused point of light around a sample to reconstruct an image in a point-by-point manner. A pinhole is used in the detection path to reject out-of-focus light and increase resolution and contrast compared to wide field illumination. The technique is particularly useful for three-dimensional imaging.

