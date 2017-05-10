Confocal microscopy
Confocal microscopy is an optical imaging technique that scans a focused point of light around a sample to reconstruct an image in a point-by-point manner. A pinhole is used in the detection path to reject out-of-focus light and increase resolution and contrast compared to wide field illumination. The technique is particularly useful for three-dimensional imaging.
Latest Research and Reviews
The effect of illumination on the formation of metal halide perovskite films
Films of metal halide perovskite are used as the absorber material in solar cells, and light irradiation during their formation is shown to affect their crystallization, morphology and photovoltaic performance.Nature 545, 208–212
Spatially segregated free-carrier and exciton populations in individual lead halide perovskite grains
A study of single grains of lead halide perovskite reveals the presence of both excitons and free charge carriers.Nature Photonics 11, 285–288
Raman Sensitive Degradation and Etching Dynamics of Exfoliated Black PhosphorusScientific Reports 7, 44540
News and Comment
Cell biology: tracking a cell's cycle
The tools that clock a cell's everyday affairs reveal plenty that's out of the ordinary.Nature Methods 14, 233–236
Microscopy: Axial super-resolutionNature Photonics 10, 431
Surface science: Condensed meltNature Physics 12, 201
Optimizing probes to image cleared tissue
Probes and imaging finesse for a clearer view of tissue.Nature Methods 13, 205–209
Imaging: Bigger is better for super-resolution
Expansion microscopy uses enlarged samples for high-resolution imaging with conventional microscopes.Nature Methods 12, 169
Peroxisomes: Dynamic shape-shifters
Breakthrough technologies to study living cells at the subcellular scale reveal that light modulates the dynamic and reversible morphological adaptation of peroxisomes to optimize metabolic exchanges with chloroplasts during photorespiration.Nature Plants 1, 15039