Conferences and meetings

- Scientific Reports 6, 35464
Perpendicular magnetic tunnel junction with a strained Mn-based nanolayerScientific Reports 6, 30249
Who asks questions at astronomy meetings?
Over the last decade, significant attention has been drawn to the gender ratio of speakers at conferences, with ongoing efforts for meetings to better reflect the gender representation in the field. We find that women are significantly under-represented, however, among the astronomers asking questions after talks.Nature Astronomy 1, 0153
Gender bias: track revisions and appealsNature 543, 40
The hunt for rogue planets just got tougher
New analyses cut down the estimated number of planets unattached to a star by half.
Presentations: Keynote speakers must try harderNature 542, 165
By students, for students
Events at which PhD students share experiences can pay dividends.Nature Jobs 541, 125–126
Dear highly-esteemed expert: how to cope with academic spam
Researchers who tested intervention to reduce spam say ‘Get familiar with the delete button.’