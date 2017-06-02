Computer modelling
Computer modelling consists of writing a computer program version of a mathematical model for a physical or biological system. Computer simulations that are run according to such programs can produce knowledge out of reach of mathematical analysis or natural experimentation.
Friction forces position the neural anlage
Zebrafish neuroectoderm morphogenesis is influenced by the mesoderm germ layer. Smutny et al. now show that friction forces between cells moving in opposite directions, mediated by E-cadherin adhesion, determine the position of the neural anlage.Nature Cell Biology 19, 306–317
Adaptation with transcriptional regulationScientific Reports 7, 42648
Prostate cancer: Do the maths – modelling tumour growthNature Reviews Urology 14, 66
Kidney cancer: On target — inhibiting SPOP in ccRCCNature Reviews Urology 13, 630
Prostate cancer: Prudent practice optimizes screening outcomes
Two large prostate screening trials showed apparently conflicting results, providing evidence for both mortality reduction and absence thereof. A modelling study has now assessed the effect of referral and treatment patterns on cost-effectiveness of PSA screening, which might shed further light on the issue by expanding the available empirical data.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 376–377
Molecular genetics: Through the cracked lens of cancer genomesNature Reviews Genetics 17, 7
Reconciling randomness and precision
Leonie Ringrose highlights how mathematical modelling can provide insights into fundamental mechanisms underlying epigenetic regulation.
Hypertension: Microanatomy impacts on RDNNature Reviews Nephrology 11, 387